Janine Langston named interim director of the Birmingham Public Library

Langston began her BPL career at Wylam Branch Library in 1986, where she spent six years as a neighborhood librarian. She was then promoted and spent seven years (1992-1999) as children’s librarian and regional department head at Avondale Regional Branch Library. From 1999 to 2019, Langston served as BPL’s Literacy, Outreach and Youth Services coordinator, developing and overseeing literacy outreach projects and system-wide youth services. Prior to being appointed as BPL deputy director on December 10, 2020, Langston served as BPL western regional manager from 2010 to 2019 and BPL northern regional manager from 2017 to 2019.