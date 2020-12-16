How to avoid COVID-19 vaccine schemes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed across the state of Alabama, officials say fake vaccine schemes are starting to pop up.
Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama VP of operations Garet Smitherman said the BBB has been seeing vaccine schemes since the beginning of the pandemic. Smitherman said they expect it to pick up now that the vaccine is here.
He said some popular schemes to look out for are selling fake vaccines or someone promising to get you to the front of the line to be vaccinated if you pay. They also have seen schemes about fake vaccine trials. He said the BBB has also heard of schemes involving impersonating county health departments.
Smitherman said you can’t pay for early access to a vaccine and you shouldn’t pay for a vaccine at all.
Smitherman said it is important to remember that no health officials with access to the vaccine will ask for your social security or banking information over the phone.
He said signs of schemes are text messages or emails with links. Smitherman said clicking the link is how your information can be hacked.
Smitherman said schemes happen over the phone too and the best thing to do is not give your information out until you’ve done research.
“If they say they are from a particular entity then hang up the phone and call that entity directly,” Smitherman said. “Pull up the entity on google and call them directly to confirm if the information you have been provided is true. It’s definitely a safer route to go if you take your time and do a little bit of research.”
Smitherman said whether you fell for a scheme or not, you can report it the BBB’s online scam tracker. You can also use the tracker to see other reported schemes in the area.
