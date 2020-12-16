Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death sitting in a car Wednesday evening.
911 dispatch received reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of 32nd Avenue North shortly after 6 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a man sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to BPD two black males fled the scene after the victim was shot. The suspects have not been identified and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777
