Helen Keller Hospital nurse dies of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nurse working the frontlines at Helen Keller Hospital died after battling COVID-19 on Monday.
Jennifer Lee McClung, age 54 of Muscle Shoals, died on December 14. According to her obituary, she passed away from complications of COVID-19.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 16 at 4 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home.
She attended Northwest Shoals Community College and graduated with a degree in Nursing. McClung worked for 21 years at Helen Keller Hospital. The family thanks the staff at Helen Keller, UAB, Air EVAC, and Keller EMS for the care given to McClung.
For more information on Jennifer McClung’s funeral visit, https://www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Jennifer-Mcclung/#!/Obituary.
