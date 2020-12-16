First Alert for morning showers and colder air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! You’ll likely need the umbrella and rain boots this morning as rain is covering up a good bit of Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack is showing all of the moisture moving from west to east. Just take it easy on the roads and allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. I think the majority of the rain should be out of here by late this morning. I can’t rule out a small chance for a few snow showers during the morning hours in far northwest Alabama as colder air moves in behind the rain. I don’t expect any issues though as temperatures should remain above freezing today. Temperatures are currently holding into the 40s this morning. Temperatures are not going to change a lot today as most of us stay in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon hours. Our high temperature likely occurred earlier this morning. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with most of us staying dry after 2 p.m. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. The combination of the wind and cool temperatures could make it feel like it is in the 30s this afternoon.
First Alert for a Few Flurries/Snow Showers Tonight: I want to give everyone a First Alert for the small chance to see a few snow showers or flurries tonight into early Thursday morning. As northwest winds brings drier air into our state, it will try to squeeze out all of the available moisture in the atmosphere in the form of a few flurries or snow showers. There is no reason to be concerned about this potential as it won’t be enough to provide accumulation or produce issues on the roads. It’ll just be pretty to see IF it develops. Most of us will stay dry tonight with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Chilly Thursday: Thursday afternoon is looking dry and chilly for this time of the year. Temperatures are forecast to start in the upper 20s and warm into the mid 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon hours with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are forecast to drop quickly Thursday night into Friday thanks to a clear sky and calm winds. We could see temperatures in the mid to upper 20s Friday morning. Just a reminder to protect your pipes and bring the pets inside over the next couple of mornings!
Friday’s Forecast: Friday is looking like a great day for outdoor activities! We’ll start the day very cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s. It’ll remain cool, but at least we’ll stay dry and see plenty of sunshine. If you haven’t had an opportunity to do a little yard work or do some holiday gift shopping, you might want to do it Friday as the weather will cooperate.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of rain over the weekend. We’ll start Saturday off in the lower 30s with some sunshine. Clouds are forecast to increase Saturday afternoon giving us a 30% chance for a few showers in the early afternoon and evening hours. Bulk of the rain will move into our area Saturday night into Sunday morning with rain chances at 40%. Rainfall totals appear light with most of us seeing a quarter of an inch or less. Showers could linger early Sunday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunday afternoon is shaping up to be dry with highs in the mid 50s.
Looking Ahead into Next Week: The first half of next week is looking dry with seasonable temperatures. We’ll likely see lows in the 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few spots could climb into the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon. Models are hinting at a strong cold front that could impact us next Wednesday and Thursday. The GFS and European models are showing different possibilities regarding the timing and intensity of our next system. The European model shows us having rain Wednesday and us turning cold and dry by Christmas Eve. The GFS has stormy weather moving in on Christmas Eve. They both show a very cold Christmas Day. We could see highs stay in the 30s with lows well into the 20s. If you are wanting a cold Christmas, it is looking possible at this time. A lot can change between now and then. We’ll keep you updated on the long range forecast for Christmas Week as we get the latest information.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Wednesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.