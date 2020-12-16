First Alert for morning showers and colder air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! You’ll likely need the umbrella and rain boots this morning as rain is covering up a good bit of Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack is showing all of the moisture moving from west to east. Just take it easy on the roads and allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. I think the majority of the rain should be out of here by late this morning. I can’t rule out a small chance for a few snow showers during the morning hours in far northwest Alabama as colder air moves in behind the rain. I don’t expect any issues though as temperatures should remain above freezing today. Temperatures are currently holding into the 40s this morning. Temperatures are not going to change a lot today as most of us stay in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon hours. Our high temperature likely occurred earlier this morning. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with most of us staying dry after 2 p.m. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. The combination of the wind and cool temperatures could make it feel like it is in the 30s this afternoon.