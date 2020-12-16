Do COVID vaccines cause Bell’s palsy?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From Bell’s palsy to allergic reactions, the possible side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have some people concerned about getting vaccinated.
During clinical trials both Pfizer and Moderna reported four participants out of thousands got Bell’s palsy upon vaccination: Pzifer reported 4 out of 15,000 participants. Moderna reported 3 people in the vaccinated group and 1 person who got a placebo, out of 30,000 participants.
“The thought of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is that this was not out of line with that you’d see with the general population,” Medical Director Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Public Health.
Bell’s palsy presents as paralysis of one side of the face caused by swelling of the nerves that control the muscles.
Williford explained Bell’s palsy is a rare condition that’s caused by a viral infection and anyone can get it.
“It’s certainly not something I’m worried about. It’s not enough to make me say, ‘No, I don’t want that.’ Really what I think happened is that you gave the vaccine and happen to catch someone who is going to get it – the Bell’s palsy- one way or another,” Willeford said.
According to Willeford for most people the condition is temporary.
“Usually, people have minor facial weakness, but it gets better over a couple of months,” Willeford explained.
As for reports of people having allergic reactions in the U.S. and the U.K. Willeford said that shouldn’t deter people either, especially if they only have seasonal allergies.
“General seasonal allergies, no. Not in any way. Don’t worry about it. Get that vaccine,” he advised.
Williford said some health leaders believe it’s those who have had severe allergic reactions to vaccines who may have an issue, but he said the CDC still recommends you get vaccinated.
“When the vaccine is given, you’re going to be monitored before you sent off. The good news is they’ll have access to medical care they’d need in the event they did have a reaction,” Willeford explained.
Willeford said knowing what COVID-19 can do, the benefits of getting vaccinated simply it weighs the risks.
