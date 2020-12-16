DCH Regional Medical Center on Alabama COVID19 vaccination process

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re now one day away from coronavirus vaccine shots being available in Tuscaloosa.
DCH Regional Medical Center is taking the lead along with the Alabama Department of Public Health to vaccinate people from COVID-19.
“As the doses increase in the coming days and weeks, the more protection will be in place. But early on, this is simply the first of a long series of steps that we have to take to get healthcare workers protected,” said Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.
DCH received nearly 2,925 of the 41,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses sent to Alabama. The first phase of the Alabama Department of Public Health distribution plan calls for vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and first responders. Many of those people will get vaccinated in Tuscaloosa at DCH’s new remote testing site.
Williamson said people in the general public must be patient and continue to take precautions because it could be some time before they can get vaccinated.
“If people make the wrong assumption and take risks we will have more unnecessary death and unnecessary disease in our hospitals will be in even worse condition,” Williamson added.
DCH is scheduled to talk more about COVID19 vaccinations at the hospital and do a demonstration Thursday morning.
