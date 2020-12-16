COVID-19 vaccine rumors, how to tell what’s fact or fiction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a lot of information out there about COVID-19, the vaccine and how people are reacting to getting vaccinated
The rumors range from mild reactions, to even death, and people have questioned whether that information would truly be released by health leaders.
One of the rumors claimed a nurse died after getting the vaccine in the U.S. Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Public Health said the rumor was false and if someone did perish from getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the incidents would be investigated and reported to the public.
Williford advised any information you find online, whether your friends post it or it’s a published article, you should vet the information with a reputable source such as the Center for Disease Control or your local and state health departments.
“The straight facts, information, we’re not going to try to be slanted in any particular direction because our goal in public health and our mission in public health is, to be honest, open, and transparent with what we tell you. That to us is the most important thing because we have to maintain the public trust that they have in public health. "
Williford said health leaders would never endorse anything that would be harmful to the public.
