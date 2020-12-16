B’ham police search for Metro PCS robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help locating a suspect involved in a robbery and assault at the Metro PCS on 800 Graymont Ave on October 30.
Police have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Daniel Johnson. Johnson is a black male, 5′7″, 145 pounds
He is wanted for charges including 1st degree robbery and attempted murder.
Johnson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777
