Behind the Front: Pioneer TV meteorologist Roy Leep

This week on Behind the Front, WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks with pioneer television meteorologist Roy Leep. For 45 years, Leep was the chief meteorologist at WTVT in Tampa Bay, heading the largest television weather operation in the country.
When J-P was a child growing up in Frostproof, Fla., Leep was the go-to for weather information. These days, Leep, now 88, handles the weather forecasting duties for his retirement community in the Tampa Bay area.
