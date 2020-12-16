Alabama, other SEC schools grab several local players on National Signing Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state’s top prospect Ga’Quincy “Kool Aid” McKinstry of Pinson Valley made it official Wednesday signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide. “It feels good and now I can focus on what’s more important and that’s getting to the next in the league,” said the five-star cornerback according to 247sports.
McKinstry said he will enroll at Alabama early in January. Joining him in Tuscaloosa is Ramsay defensive tackle Tim Keenan, who also signed his national letter of intent with Alabama on Wednesday. “I feel like this is the best opportunity for me to be successful and it’s close to home and a lot of greats from my hometown have been successful there,” said Keenan.
Hewitt-Trussville four-star running back Armoni Goodwin surprised everyone signing with LSU Wednesday night. He was originally committed to Auburn, but decommitted last month before Auburn fired Gus Malzahn.
Over at Pleasant Grove, four-star wide receiver Christian Lewis signed with Kentucky. “This is a dream. After I injured myself my sophomore year, I wanted to quit football, but thanks to my coaches for believing in me and getting me to where I am now,” said Lewis.
Other signees across the area Wednesday include:
Shades Valley: Marlen Sewell - Vanderbilt (football), Mitchell Ethridge - JSU (football)
Isabella: Brett Johnson- UAB (football)
Parker: Jekovan Rhetta - Alabama (track), Demarcus Smith - Ole Miss (football)
Ramsay: Jeremiah Williams - Florida
Hoover: Malik Thomas - Alabama A&M,
Thompson: Sam Reynolds - South Carolina,
Pinson Valley: Rayvon Crum - North Texas (football),
Kenji Christian - Virginia Tech (football),
Julian Peterson - Troy (football)
Jared Hurst - South Alabama (track),
Kelsey Tangle - United States Coast Guard Academy (volleyball),
Sophie Bearden - Young Harris College (volleyball)
**If you have a student-athlete you’d like to add to the list, please email us at wbrc-newstip@gray.tv
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.