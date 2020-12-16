ADPH: There have been no deaths of vaccine recipients

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health posted on social media Wednesday to dispel what they call rumors and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
There were posts on social media reporting a death in Alabama of a recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.
Here is a picture of one of the posts:
ADPH posted: The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has reached out to all hospitals in the state which administered the COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed there have been no deaths of vaccine recipients. The posts are untrue.
Doctors said the best way to find out information about vaccines is to find trusted sources, look for information from official public health and safety authorities. Federal, state and local government websites or social media accounts are good sources for instruction and information specific to your community.
