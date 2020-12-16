ADPH prepares to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An FDA advisory committee will meet Thursday to consider Moderna’s vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization.
Around this time last week, were awaiting the vote that would give the Pfizer vaccine Emergency Use Authorization. Now, it’s Moderna’s turn.
As the wait for the greenlight, the Alabama Department of Public Health already has a plan for when those shipments could arrive.
ADPH won’t say where those vaccines will go, if Moderna’s vaccine is approved for Emergency Use Authorization citing “security and logistics” as reasons for not disclosing that information.
“I think there’s no question that there will be providers in every single county, but even as early as next week there will be providers in most counties,” said State Health Officer for ADPH, Dr. Scott Harris.
He said there are about 60 locations throughout the state that could receive the Moderna vaccine.
That’s much more than the Pfizer vaccine, which is shipped in large quantities and must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.
“We don’t have those concerns with Moderna because it comes in much smaller allotments as little as 100 doses. We had an estimate of around 80,000 doses, but that could change,” Dr. Harris explained.
An infectious diseases specialist at St. Vincent’s said Moderna has the advantage in terms of storage for county health departments but said the challenges of doing any mass vaccination program would still exists, even if shipping and temperature storage weren’t factors.
“Even if it could be stored at room temperature, we would still be facing an incredible logistical challenge about how you would deliver all this vaccine. You really need Santa Clause to do it for you,” said Dr. Leland Allen.
“But right now, I think the race is going to be on to try to get as much of whatever vaccine is effective to as many people as possible in as short amount of time as possible,” Dr. Allen said.
Dr. Harris believes that if the Moderna vaccine product receives Emergency Use Authorization, it could arrive in Alabama by Monday or Tuesday at the latest.
However, he said the point to remember is we’re still focusing on that Phase 1A population, so while the vaccine may show up in your county, it’s going to go to those frontline health care workers first.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.