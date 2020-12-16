Academy Sports and Outdoors donates $5000 to help young boy give back to homeless community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - GREAT UPDATE: Academy Sports + Outdoors is helping 10-year-old Phillips Academy student Ethan Hill with his annual campaign to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the homeless this holiday season.
This is the fourth year Ethan Hill has helped.
Last year, Academy Sports + Outdoors donated a $1,000 shopping spree to help his cause.
As a surprise this year, Academy is giving Ethan the $1,000 worth of cold weather products like sleeping bags, gloves, cold weather socks, and hand warmers, plus an additional $4,000 in gift cards to purchase even more products to help his cause.
Additionally, Academy surprised Ethan with six tickets to the SEC Football Championship to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide play the Florida Gators as a thank you for what he does for our community.
ORIGINAL: Ethan Hill is taking steps towards giving back and helping those in his community by donating to the homeless community.
Hill, the caring young man behind “Ethan’s Heart,” started a sleeping bag and care package giveaway. He began leaving the winter coats in highly populated areas at night where his homeless neighbors reside in order for them to come and “shop for” what they needed.
In addition to his care packages and sleeping bags, he received a generous donation of new coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, hats, gloves, socks, and t-shirt’s from a company.
