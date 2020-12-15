Woman mauled by dog while delivering meals for senior center in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Sylacauga woman was mauled by a dog while delivering meals to a home Tuesday.
Jim Armstrong, director of the J. Craig Smith Community Center which is part of the Veazey Senior Center, confirmed Stacy Harry was delivering meals on a daily round on North Main Street just before noon when she placed food on a home’s porch shelf and was attacked from behind by a dog she thought was chained.
Her coworkers are asking for prayers.
Armstrong said Harry’s main wound was a 27mm cut to her head with additional wounds on her arms and legs.
Armstrong says he has heard from family that UAB has managed to “compress” her most serious wounds and Harry is expected to be released from the hospital later Tuesday.
Armstrong said from what he understands, the dog has been put down.
