When will Auburn name its new football coach?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a little more than 48 hours since Auburn fired Gus Malzahn and Tuesday, the university announced it has hired a search firm in Atlanta to help find their new guy.
Kevin Steele, Mario Cristobol, and Hugh Freeze are a few names being thrown around on social media about who might become Auburn’s next head coach, and former Auburn player and SEC football analyst Cole Cubelic said this is where a search firm comes into place.
“I think the reason you open that up is there might be a surprise candidate that you didn’t think was possible that now becomes possible, and if that’s so, you need to do your due diligence and investigate that,” said Cubelic.
With early signing day fast approaching on Wednesday, Cubelic along with former Auburn quarterback Stan White believe naming a new coach is better sooner rather than later.
“My timeline for this is you are either going to find out today or it’s probably going to go into next week. If you have to push it to next week, that opens a few more doors,” said Cubelic.
“They all realize, this is a time-sensitive issue for your program. At this point in time, I wouldn’t be shocked if something is already in the making or it could be next week, I would say this though - something will happen soon,” said Stan White.
Regardless of who is hired, the expectations for fans and former players remains the same.
“I think people from the fan base to former players, every year you want to compete for a championship, you may not win a championship, but we expect to compete for championships on a consistent basis,” said White.
Parker Executive Search Firm from Atlanta will assist Auburn’s eight-member advisory group. The group includes Auburn University and Athletics Administration along with Auburn University alumni and football letterwinners.
Members of the advisory group include:
Allen Greene; Director of Athletics
Lieutenant General Ron Burgess; Executive Vice President, Auburn University
Dr. Beverly Marshall, Auburn Faculty Athletic Representative
Tim Jackson; Executive Associate AD, Auburn Athletics
Bo Jackson; Auburn Football Letterman, 1985 Heisman Trophy Winner
Quentin Riggins; Auburn Football Letterman, Auburn Board of Trustee
Randy Campbell; Auburn Football Letterman
Michelle McKenna; Chief Information Officer, National Football League
