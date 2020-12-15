3 veterans (POWs), 2 hospital frontline workers first to get COVID vaccine at Birmingham VA clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High-risk veterans and healthcare personnel are the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Birmingham VA Medical Center.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced its dynamic VA Vaccination Distribution Plan, and the Birmingham VA Health Care System began vaccinating Veterans and health care employees Tuesday.
The first to get the vaccines were three veterans, all three POWs, and two healthcare employees.
BVAHCS is one of the first 37 VA sites across the country selected to provide the vaccines for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.
“VA employees have provided life-saving COVID-19 care to thousands upon thousands of people, and this plan demonstrates how the department continues to play a crucial role in the nation’s response to the pandemic,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.
“After many months of tireless efforts, we are thrilled the vaccine is here and honored to be one of the first VA sites to administer it,” said Stacy Vasquez, BVAHCS Director. “We are following the VA COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan to ensure a safe, evidence-based and equity-focused vaccine rollout for VA frontline workers and Veterans.”
