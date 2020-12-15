UAB football has zero COVID-19 cases after latest round of testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is three days away from playing in the Conference USA championship and Tuesday head coach Bill Clark said the entire team tested negative for COVID-19 after their latest round of testing.
“We got the results back last night and it was a sigh of relief,” said Clark.
Twenty key players returned to practice this week after missing two weeks due to COVID-19 and contact tracing. UAB will face Marshall Friday night in West Virginia for the conference title. UAB, who won it’s first conference championship in 2018, is the first team in C-USA history to play in three straight championship games.
“When you go through a game like we went through last year against FAU, you don’t want to experience that again so hopefully that makes us prepare harder and work harder in practice. That experience is something that we use because I told them you better be hungry,” said Clark.
UAB and Marshall kickoff Friday night at 6pm.
