Tuscaloosa Mayor offers weekly coronavirus update to city councilors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa now has the coronavirus vaccine, but Tuscaloosa city employed first responders are not required to get those shots.
“We do not have a lot of first responders who have indicated they want to be vaccinated and at some point it is not mandatory for our personnel,” said Mayor Walt Maddox to city councilors during Tuesday’s pre-council meeting.
This week, 117 city workers are off the job due to testing positive for coronavirus or of possible exposure. Last week, that number was 160. The city is extending the temporary closure of Holidays on the River at the Amphitheater to January 4th as a result of not having enough city workers on the job. Mayor Maddox also announced there’s little chance a curfew could be enacted again because other municipalities are not interested in joining in and that doing so now could close some small businesses in Tuscaloosa permanently.
“Sixty percent of small businesses make their money this time of year so, we wouldn’t improve their healthcare situation. But we’d create thousands of more losses in jobs that also have impacts. Even healthcare-wise whether its loss on insurance, mental health,” Maddox continued.
He also mentioned next week there will be an item on the city council agenda requesting that Governor Kay Ivey extend her emergency order past March second. The Mayor says that’s the only way to expand mail in voting for the city’s municipal elections in the Spring.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.