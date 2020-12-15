Tuscaloosa Mayor offers weekly coronavirus update to city councilors

This week, 117 city workers are off the job due to testing positive for coronavirus or of possible exposure. Last week, that number was 160. The city is extending the temporary closure of Holidays on the River at the Amphitheater to January 4th as a result of not having enough city workers on the job. Mayor Maddox also announced there’s little chance a curfew could be enacted again because other municipalities are not interested in joining in and that doing so now could close some small businesses in Tuscaloosa permanently.