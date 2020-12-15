Tuscaloosa City Schools release winter break student COVID reporting form

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School system is now instructing parents on how they should report coronavirus cases during the winter break. TCS has what they call a winter break student COVID-19 reporting form that parents can fill out on the website if their child tests positive during the holidays.
This form helps the school system keep track of COVID numbers so they know what to expect in order to plan for absences. If your child is symptomatic or not, but is still positive, this form can be utilized to alert the student’s school leader.
Instead of contacting your child’s principal, teacher or school nurse over the winter break, filling out the form is the preferred method. Parents or students can use this COVID-19 reporting form for Tuscaloosa City Schools, from now until January 4th.
As of 12:19 p.m. Tuesday a total of 621 students and 91 employees in the Tuscaloosa city school district are quarantining due to COVID-19.
Follow the COVID tracker here.
You can also find the COVID reporting form here.
