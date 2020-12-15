RMC on medical ‘diversion’ because ICU other areas filled to capacity with COVID-19 patients

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) -Regional Medical Center in Anniston, like a lot of hospitals around the state, is feeling the stress of COVID-19. Right now, the hospital is on a diversion plan because its ICU is filled to capacity.
The hospital is telling ambulance services and other first responders that there’s no room for patients in the ICU, ER and its COVID units. The hospital has almost 60 COVID-19 patients. Staffing is a big issue.
The EMA says the level of community spread continues to rise in the county and that is putting a big strain on RMC. Despite the diversion plan at the hospital, RMC says it will not turn away people with medical emergencies like a heart attack.
“We’ll make space and stabilize you and keep you in a transfer center and we will hold you in our ER until there’s either room in our ICU unit or another hospital nearby,” Kristin Fillingim with RMC Health System said.
If cases continue to rise, then RMC could covert other areas of the hospital into COVID treatment centers. The hospital CEO says it could also limit surgeries in order to free up staff to help with COVID-19 patients.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.