Partnership to provide gifts, bikes to children of some Jefferson County inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Truist Bank to provide wish list items to the children of some inmate families incarcerated at Jefferson County jails through the Christmas holiday.
Each child will receive a box of gifts along with a new bike. JCSO deputies will assist with the delivery of each package.
“I am beyond excited to have a community partner like Truist Bank that will allow us to brighten the holidays of some of our inmates families,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “This time of the year can be hard for many, but I’m grateful that through community partnerships like this one we are able to come together as a community and provide those in need with a holiday to remember.”
The partnership is part of The Lighthouse Project, which is a long-standing BB&T tradition and now a Truist tradition.
“Having a parent incarcerated is hard enough and now visits between inmates and their families have been made even more difficult due to Covid-19 restrictions,” Mary Beth Young of Truist Bank said. “We want these children to feel hope and love during this time and it’s our goal that these gift boxes will do just that.”
