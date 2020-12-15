Part of McFarland Mall property demolished Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC)- Demolition on part of the old McFarland mall started Tuesday. Construction workers tore down the Chill’s restaurant that was on part of the property.
Other than a new Chinese buffet restaurant and a Dollar Tree, that land is basically deserted. There have been talks for years between Tuscaloosa developer Stan Pate and the city about the revitalization of the mall. Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry and Pate, who owns the property, said there are plans to build a sports complex there.
The mall is located in McKinstry’s District 7. “It’s like an early Christmas present. We have to live here, we have been fighting different things about crime. What’s happening to McFarland Mall? What’s taking place? When are we tearing it down? Not only are we tearing it down, we are putting something remarkable here,” said McKinstry. “I’m getting older. I want to finish up with something that’s really important to the community, “said Pate.
78% of people in Tuscaloosa polled “Yes” to a sports complex being built at the old McFarland Mall site, according to Pate.
