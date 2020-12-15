Homewood City Schools changes in-person attendance for early January

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Board of Education approved a few changes for the school calendar in January.
“During the holiday break, we anticipate we will have families traveling and gathering with others. We felt that it is important to provide a transition period before returning to school in an effort to mitigate the spread of disease in our buildings,” Homewood City Schools released.
The school system says the schedule changes are as follows:
January 4-6, 2020 - These days will now be teacher/staff work days. This will allow for our teachers and staff to prepare for the additional adjustments being made between semesters to allow for more physical distancing between students.
January 7-8, 2020 - These two days will be eLearning days for all students (traditional and virtual). Instruction will be asynchronous; student work will be posted on Schoology by Thursday, Jan. 7. Students will be able to complete this work at any point during these two days. More information regarding eLearning work and any schedule changes will be sent prior to Jan. 7.
January 11, 2020 - Schools reopen: traditional school students will report on campus and virtual school students will meet with their teachers online during their scheduled time.
“We understand that changes to any schedule are difficult, so we wanted to plan and communicate the second semester changes before the winter break to allow for our families to plan accordingly. We have had a successful semester with our students virtually and on campus, and we must be diligent in our safety measures as we move into the second semester to help mitigate the spread and keep our schools open and operating. We want to thank you all for your continued support as we work together to provide the best for all of our students, staff, and schools. #teamHWD,” Homewood City Schools (HCS) concluded.
HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Hefner also recorded a video message for parents and students.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.