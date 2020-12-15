Homewood City Schools changes in-person attendance for early January

“We understand that changes to any schedule are difficult, so we wanted to plan and communicate the second semester changes before the winter break to allow for our families to plan accordingly. We have had a successful semester with our students virtually and on campus, and we must be diligent in our safety measures as we move into the second semester to help mitigate the spread and keep our schools open and operating. We want to thank you all for your continued support as we work together to provide the best for all of our students, staff, and schools. #teamHWD,” Homewood City Schools (HCS) concluded.