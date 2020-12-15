First Alert for rain moving in Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a chilly start to the day with most of us in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you grab a warm coat before you walk out the door this morning. Good news is that the wind remains light so we aren’t dealing with a big wind chill this morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some clouds around with thicker cloud cover across the southern half of our state. We are watching another system to our west that is developing that could bring showers into our area late tonight and into tomorrow morning. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the 40s by 10 a.m. We should see high temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph. Clouds are forecast to increase this afternoon with most of us ending up mostly cloudy to overcast late in the day. There’s a chance we could see a few showers enter west Alabama after 7 PM, but most of us will remain dry.