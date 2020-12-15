First Alert for rain moving in Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a chilly start to the day with most of us in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you grab a warm coat before you walk out the door this morning. Good news is that the wind remains light so we aren’t dealing with a big wind chill this morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some clouds around with thicker cloud cover across the southern half of our state. We are watching another system to our west that is developing that could bring showers into our area late tonight and into tomorrow morning. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the 40s by 10 a.m. We should see high temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph. Clouds are forecast to increase this afternoon with most of us ending up mostly cloudy to overcast late in the day. There’s a chance we could see a few showers enter west Alabama after 7 PM, but most of us will remain dry.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of more rainfall tonight. Bulk of the rain is forecast to move into our area after midnight and continue into Wednesday morning. Rain chance around 80%. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 40s tonight, so I am NOT expecting any wintry issues across our area. Unlike yesterday morning, severe weather is not expected with this system. Winds could increase a little overnight around 10-15 mph, but we aren’t expecting windy conditions. Rainfall totals could add up around a quarter of an inch to a half inch. Most of the rain should move out of Central Alabama by tomorrow afternoon with temperatures warming up into the lower 50s.
First Alert for Colder and Drier Conditions Thursday-Friday: Colder and drier air is forecast to move into Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll start Thursday cold with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday with temperatures below average with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday morning could be our coldest morning with most locations dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 50s.
Weekend Forecast: Another system is forecast to move into Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most of Saturday is looking dry with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Rain is forecast to move into our area Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. Highs on Sunday are forecast to climb into the mid 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain should be out of our area by late Sunday afternoon. A few models hint that moisture could linger across the Southeast Sunday night into Monday, but there’s too much uncertainty at this point to determine if rain chances continue into Monday. Check with us for continuous updates as we head into the weekend.
Looking Ahead into Next Week: The first half of next week is looking mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s. Models are hinting that we could see higher rain chances as we approach Christmas Day. Another system could develop and impact us on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It just remains too far out in time to determine the exact timing and strength of this system. We’ll keep you updated on the forecast as we approach the end of next week.
Have a safe Tuesday!
