Cullman Regional administers first COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday was a historic day for Cullman Regional Medical Center.
The health care system administered its first COVID-19 vaccine. Cullman Regional was one of three health systems in the state to get its batch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, a veteran nurse was the first frontline worker to receive the shot.
Cullman Regional was one of 13 health systems in the state selected to give the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers in this first round of vaccination distributions.
“We are in Alabama seeing the greatest number of COVID patients, greatest number of deaths we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic. We’re very excited that we were given the opportunity to initiate vaccinations among our frontline employees.”
Cullman Regional received 1,950 vaccinations, which will be distributed to EMS, doctors, hospital staff, and other health care professionals within a 40-mile radius.
And while the vaccine isn’t mandatory, veteran nurse, Donna Snow, says she was honored to be the first to get it.
“This is the first step. It’s people taking an interest in doing your research yourself, and talking to your doctor, and knowing that we have an answer, and this is part of the answer. It’s going to take a while for everything to come into play it’s not a quick fix, but this is a start,” Snow said.
A vaccination clinic will start this week for frontline workers. Those interested will need to make an appointment. Dr. Smith anticipates it will take about ten days to get everyone vaccinated.
“When we vaccinate people, we are not vaccinating an entire unit at the same time. We’re not going to vaccinate every critical care nurse on the same day. We are trying to level that out to minimize the impact, although the impact is unknown at this point,” Dr. Smith said.
Right now, Cullman Regional is treating 61 COVID patients, and 15 patients are on ventilators.
It’s a 145-bed hospital and 139 of the beds are occupied.
Dr. Smith said they’ve had to open up ICU beds in other wards of the hospital, and it’s been a difficult process trying to staff them.
That is why this vaccine is so critical.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.