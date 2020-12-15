Cullman County Schools moving to remote learning after Christmas break

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Cullman County Schools Facebook page, they are making changes to the academic and athletic schedules, and instituting new requirements due to COVID-19.
Cullman County reports seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health determined Cullman County continues to be in the “very high risk” category as of December 14.
Cullman says with a two-week holiday break approaching, there is concern of increasing community spread. Due to this, the system anticipates a surge of cases if school resumes in a traditional environment. To help protect students, faculty, and staff, Superintendent Shane Barnette is announcing the following changes:
-Remote Learning: All Cullman County School students will transition to remote learning beginning January 6 through January 15. Cullman County School employees will work on campus during this time.
-Hybrid learning: Hybrid learning will resume January 19 and remain in effect until at least January 29. This model, including affected grade levels and schools, will be identical to what is currently in place across the school system.
-Athletic Events: Effective Tuesday, December 15 through Friday, January 15 all sporting events played in Cullman County School facilities will be limited to 2 spectators per participant. Season ticket holders will be eligible for prorated refunds if unable to attend due to the new restrictions. Attending spectators must wear a mask and maintain social distancing during the game. During the period of remote learning the only games allowed are those designated as Varsity area games that must be played for seeding.
The new guidelines will continue to be in place during this period. Dr. Barnette wants to announce these instructional changes now, to give educators and parents as much time as possible to prepare for remote instruction. He also understands the importance of athletics for a student athlete, their family, and the community. He hopes these changes will help to preserve the season all while keeping everyone as safe as possible.
”The safety of our students and employees is always my top priority while we balance the importance of high-quality instruction and the social and emotional well-being of our students,” said Barnette.
