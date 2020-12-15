Cullman Co. data shows COVID-19 spread increasing

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County leaders are stressing personal responsibility as they watch COVID-19 numbers increase in the area.
“The numbers are going. They are going up. Seems like since October,” Phyllis Little, Cullman County EMA Director.
The latest update on the state COVID risk indicator map is a clear visual the numbers are going up in Cullman County. The area was at the lowest risk category for COVID spread in the first week in December. It shot to the highest category just one week later.
Cullman County Emergency officials say the map is a snapshot, but they look closely at hospital numbers to get context.
“We look at those health reports every day and try to keep up with how things are going across the state,” said Little.
The latest weekly data provided by Cullman Regional showed as of last Thursday of the over 11,000 people tested over 1,000 thousand people were positive. There were 48 people in the hospital with COVID-19, which is a decrease from 50 the week before. An increase, however, is that 11 people are currently on a ventilator.
EMA officials believe an easy way to turn the numbers would be community compliance.
“I can only speak from what I see,” said Little. “The vast majority when I go out to the store, people don’t have a mask on. I ask why. Why can’t we do this small thing?”
Alabama’s safer at home order is in effect until January 22.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.