COVID-19 vaccinations begin Thursday at DCH for frontline workers and first responders

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH in Tuscaloosa will begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.
The hospital received nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
The first phase of the ADPH distribution plan focuses on vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and first responders in the community. Frontline means anyone who has direct contact with a patient or a patient’s fluids. Physicians, nurses (including those working in clinics), Lab, Laundry and Nutritional Services employees are some examples.
Many of those individuals will be vaccinated at the newly built remote site building in the parking lot just west of DCH Regional Medical Center.
Information on how to schedule a vaccination has gone out to physician offices, first responders and healthcare employees. There are no details on when other community members may be eligible to receive the vaccine.
