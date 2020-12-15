Most Blount Co. schools to continue remote learning for remainder of week

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some schools in Blount County will continue having students learn remotely for the remainder of the week.
Due to COVID-19, students, faculty and staff at numerous Blount County Schools will be remote this week. The list includes all schools except Appalachian, Blountsville Elementary, Locust Fork Elementary, Locust Fork High and the career tech center.
The decision to extend remote learning was influenced by some positive COVID-19 cases and a number of students and employees in quarantine.
Southeastern School will continue meal pickup on December 16 at the regular location and time.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.