Authorities searching for missing man in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Marion County are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Winfield.
George Washington Watkins, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. on December 12. Authorities say he might have a condition that impairs his judgement.
Watkins is described as being 5-foot-8, 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of George Washington Watkins, please contact the Marion County Sheriffs Department at (205) 921-7433 or dial 911.
