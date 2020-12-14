Who’s getting the initial COVID vaccinations?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fifteen hospitals in Alabama are getting the Pfizer vaccine this week. Three hospitals received a shipment Monday. Twelve hospitals expect to get a shipment Tuesday.
Dr. Don Williamson said vaccinations could start for some Tuesday, but most of those getting shots are still expected to take place on Wednesday. Frontline healthcare workers are those designated for the first shots.
Williamson said hospitals have their vaccine plan in place. Those healthcare workers who are most exposed to the COVID patients will be first. Those working closely with a COVID patient, according to Williamson, will be ahead of a nurse who comes in periodically.
There will be just 41,000 doses initially for the state of Alabama.
There is also concern about possible side effects - fatigue, sore arms, or fever. That’s why selected workers will be chosen so to not sideline a possible large group of employees.
“So you are going to lose healthcare workers from the vaccination if you do everyone at the same time. So even if you had enough vaccine, you have to stagger the vaccinations so you keep a workforce in place. That is especially important now since we are hitting new highs in vaccinations,” Williamson said.
Healthcare workers will be getting all the shots this week. Next week’s shipment, Williamson said the bulk of that shipment will go to nursing home workers and residents.
