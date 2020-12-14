Update: ABC Board adopts emergency rule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: The Alabama ABC Board unanimously adopted an amendment to Emergency Rule 20-X-6-.19ER this morning.
This amendment allows on-premise licensees to sell alcohol “to-go” until January 4, 2021. Chamber of commerce, a number of businesses and licensees requested the amendment.
According to the ABC Board, the rule restricts the amount of alcohol to be sold to .375 liters of spirits, two bottles of wine or 144 ounces of beer per customer.
Original: The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold a virtual Emergency Board Meeting on Monday to consider an amendment to20-X-6-.19ER Emergency Curbside Sales Authorization.
The amendment would allow on-premise licensees to again sell alcoholic beverages to go.
The spread of COVID-19 appeared at that time to be on the decline and licensees were re-opening and/or expanding operations and inside seating/service. However, COVID cases have steadily increased over the last month causing a need to authorize curbside delivery options.
For more information regarding curbside alcohol sales visit, https://alabcboard.gov/announcement/december-emergency-board-meeting.
