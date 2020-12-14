UAB discusses challenges rural and underserved communities face during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on us all, but experts said those in rural and underserved communities have suffered the most.
Dr. William Curry with UAB said all the health care systems in our area are under a lot of stress right now.
But he said if you look at the most recent numbers, there are 10 counties in Alabama that are more than 45% positive for COVID-19.
Seven of those counties are rural, while the other three are mostly rural.
Dr. William Curry said testing continues to be an important step toward getting COVID-19 under control.
He said it’s critical to know where hotspots are and where the greatest attention needs to be focused.
“Right now, most of Alabama would qualify as a hotspot in most states. If you think about when New York shutdown schools when they hit 3% positivity, we would celebrate 3% positivity in one of our counties right now,” Dr. Curry said.
In rural counties, Dr. Curry said the incidence of COVID-19 by population is not only high, it’s higher than almost any urban area of Alabama.
“So, you have a smaller county of 20,000-25,000 people, but because of the penetration of the infection right now, actually by population, there are more cases than there are in place like Birmingham or Montgomery,” Dr. Curry explained.
He said that’s mainly due to five reasons: COVID fatigue, skepticism about the value of testing, limited access to testing facilities, the timeliness of results, and not being able to get time off work, if there’s a positive test result.
“We launched back in the spring rural mobile testing around the state in collaboration with the state department of public health and local partners and we’ve been trying to address those five challenges,” Dr. Curry said.
“We’ve done over 50 sites around the state and it’s been a very successful partnership with ADPH,” he explained.
Dr. Curry said vaccination is also an area of concern in rural and underserved communities.
However, he said the pacing of distributing vaccine in rural areas will be the same as those in urban areas.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.