UA details return to campus plan for Spring semester

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Like many people, UA students and faculty had to adjust to follow coronavirus safety protocols.
The University of Alabama students’ return to campus plan for the spring semester is similar to the fall in reference to requiring face coverings at school and promoting social distancing. But unlike the Fall 2020 semester, students living off campus, faculty and staff are not required to have a test before their return. However, students who will be living on campus or participate in certain student activities must get a COVID-19 test within seven days of their return.
UA will test a sample of about 2.5% of the campus community per testing period. There are plans to increase sentinel testing during the first few weeks of the semester.
The Spring return plan also includes no student organization-sponsored events will be allowed for the first two weeks of the spring semester.
