BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) have delivered Trooper Teddy Bears from the Alabama State Trooper Association to children who are hospitalized during Christmastime.
The Trooper Association has donated more than 100 Trooper Teddy Bears for this year’s delivery, but things looked different this year because of COVID-19.
Rather than visit patients at Children’s of Alabama, in Birmingham, area troopers dropped off bears at an off-site location called the Sugar Plum Shop, which accepts donations and provides parents of hospitalized children with an opportunity to visit and select gifts for their children.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.