Treasures From The Past

“This is where my husband’s stepparents lived, so, we just made it into a museum so people can enjoy it, made the outside look like a barn. We’re on the Barn Trail so we’ll have some people that’ll just drive by to see the barn and drive up and just want to take a picture and they’re like, ‘Well, what’s in here?’ And we’ll say, ‘Oh, a museum’ and they’re like, ‘Well, we want to see.’ They don’t realize that it doesn’t take five minutes. It takes an hour or two to see everything and you still don’t see everything because I see things that I don’t remember I had when I walk in here.”