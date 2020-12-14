Treasures From The Past

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - “It started with my husband getting a gas pump for Christmas and so we built a little gas station to display it and then we got a sign for it,” explains Joquita Posey.
“My maiden name was Mullins, so we collected a lot of Mullins stuff.”
Joquita is explaining the collection which has now become a statewide attraction, Route 12 Relics.
“I like Christmas, so I have a Christmas Room. I started it fifteen years ago, just adding and adding. It started out in my living room and we’d have to take it down every year and my husband was like, ‘You’re gonna have to quit taking this down’ because it would take a week to put it up and another week to take it down, so we just started putting it up here. So it’s up and it doesn’t have to come down.”
So, the Christmas trains run year-round at Route 12 Relics in the Cullman County community of Good Hope.
“This is where my husband’s stepparents lived, so, we just made it into a museum so people can enjoy it, made the outside look like a barn. We’re on the Barn Trail so we’ll have some people that’ll just drive by to see the barn and drive up and just want to take a picture and they’re like, ‘Well, what’s in here?’ And we’ll say, ‘Oh, a museum’ and they’re like, ‘Well, we want to see.’ They don’t realize that it doesn’t take five minutes. It takes an hour or two to see everything and you still don’t see everything because I see things that I don’t remember I had when I walk in here.”
Joquita has a full-time job as a teacher, so her old-time school room is one of her favorites and the newest addition to Route 12 Relics, a Little Red Schoolhouse as the collection continues to grow.
“In the back we have a gas station that has old oil cans and old gas and oil stuff.”
And in the age of the never-ending cell phone call, there’s even a pay phone. “It took like four of our friends to get it in here. It’s just unique.”
Joquita admits with a smile, “We’re running out of room but my husband, his little mind’s just always thinking, and he’ll come up with, ‘Oh I need to build this, and I need to build that.’ And I’m like., ‘We got a rest a little bit.’”
But the Cullman County collection keeps growing at Route 12 Relics, a true Treasure From The Past.
