Senior living company offers COVID vaccination incentive program for employees

”We are putting our money where our mouth is,” said Goldberg. “The decision to initiate this program goes beyond the senior living and healthcare industries. This is a humanitarian decision. We trust the modern technology, the trials the vaccine went through, and the science out there. Now that it is available, we feel a civic duty to our employees to carry this out and offer this program to them. When we say residents and associates’ safety are our utmost priority, we put action behind those words.”