Scientists take to TikTok to explain vaccine facts

LONDON (CNN) - Coronavirus vaccines are now on the way, but where there’s hope, there’s hesitancy.
So how do you know what is fact? TikTok is coming to the rescue in a way only it can.
Explaining how a vaccine works isn’t easy, so these scientists have gotten creative, answering all sorts of questions to allay vaccine concerns and promote confidence.
They’re part of Team Halo, an international group of experts put together by the United Nations, and they’ve generated more than 20 million views on TikTok.
“Here we’ve been working almost exclusively on making a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Paul McKay, vaccine research scientist at Imperial College London.
A scientist for 30 years, McKay is working a COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Imperial College, and he’s creating videos on the side.
“You have the right to ask questions, the right to know what goes into your body,” McKay said.
“We come out and we say vaccines have been the single greatest health benefit since clean water. It’s saved more people’s lives than any other medical intervention,” he said. “My experience has been that saying things about vaccines is a dangerous pastime in that sometimes you say things and people become quite aggressive against you and you get quite a lot of negative comments. I just try to address those as best I can while maintaining the idea.”
Team Halo is using social media to bolster vaccine confidence. Of course, that’s also where rumor and misinformation spreads.
In the United Kingdom, just 63.4 percent of people surveyed said they would definitely get a COVID-19 vaccine. After viewing misinformation online, that number dropped to just 54 percent.
Health experts warn that a vaccine will need to be accepted by at least 70% of the population to provide herd immunity, and perhaps more.
“I’m giving people facts and information. I’m not trying to change their minds, or think differently, or change their lifestyle. I’m not against them. I want to work with them,” McKay said.
