NWS: Brief EF-0 tornado hit Bessemer area Monday morning

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - NWS crews confirmed there was a brief tornado near Bessemer early Monday morning.
The official time for EF-0 was 1:02 a.m. in Bessemer ending at 1:08 a.m. near Ross Bridge in Hoover.
Crews said dozens of trees were uprooted or snapped in the area. The tornado first touched down on Dusty Lane and was at its peak as it crossed Parkwood Road near Alabama 150.
NWS said there was some minor structural damage at The Oaks.
An NWS Birmingham storm survey crew said damage in the Hoover/Bessemer area Monday morning is consistent with an EF-0 tornado.
Strong winds and heavy rain moved through Monday morning and even had a radar image showing a potential tornado around 1:07 a.m. just southeast of Bessemer near Green Road.
The wild weather is gone, it’s cloudy, and cold. It feels like it’s in the 30s many places, and this afternoon plan to dress for breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s.
