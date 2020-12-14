Mine roof collapse on Avery Island leaves two missing in Louisiana

AVERY ISLAND, La. (WAFB) - Two employees are missing after a roof collapse at a Louisiana salt mine.
Company representatives for Cargill say the collapse happened on Avery Island during the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 14.
Sixteen other Cargill employees have been evacuated without injury.
The mine has currently been shut down while first responders and the Mine Safety and Health Administration arrive onsite.
Cargill says an investigation is underway.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.