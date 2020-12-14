Governor’s Mansion opens for Candlelight Christmas Tours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Gov. Kay Ivey will open the Governor’s Mansion for candlelight tours on the first three Monday nights in December from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“This is the people’s house, and I want to share it with them during this special Christmas season,” said Ivey.
The Governor’s Mansion is a 1907 Colonial Revival house located at 1142 South Perry St. in Montgomery and has served as the official residence for governors of Alabama since 1951.
“The five public rooms are open. That would be the foyer, the dining room, the small parlor, the drawing-room, and the sunroom,” Michael Walczak, the Executive Director of the Governor’s Mansion Authority, explained the upstairs portion of the mansion is the Governor’s private residence.
“It’s not open just at night, we have many events that go on here,” said Nicole Owens, the Alabama Tourism Department’s Governor’s Mansion tour supervisor. “So we hope many, many people see this.”
Tickets for the tours are available free of charge at the gift shop before the tours each day. The gift shop is located at 30 Finley Ave. across the street from the side entrance of the mansion.
More information is available about the Governor’s Mansion candlelight tours by going online at www.alabama.travel
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.