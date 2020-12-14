Gardendale woman killed in Fultondale crash

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gardendale woman died in a crash in Fultondale December 10.
The victim has been identified as Paula Marie Odom. She was 37.
The accident happened on Carson Road near North Pinehill Road.
Authorities say Odom was the driver and only person in a Honda Odyssey traveling west on Carson Road approaching the North Pinehill Road intersection.
A Chevrolet Tahoe traveling the opposite direction on Carson Road crossed over the center line and struck the decedent’s vehicle.
