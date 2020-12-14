First Alert for breezy and chilly conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We had a line of heavy rain and strong winds move through Central Alabama overnight. We even had a confirmed radar image showing a potential tornado around 1:07 a.m. just southeast of Bessemer near Green Road. We heard of reports of power outages and some damage in the area.
Good news is that this system is out of here. The rest of today will remain breezy and chilly. Temperatures are dropping into the 40s for most of us as northwest winds bring in some dry and cold air across Central Alabama. When you factor in the wind speeds, it will make it feel as if it is in the 30s this morning. Make sure you grab a warm coat before you walk out the door today! Clouds are forecast to decrease throughout the day. We should see some sunshine by this afternoon with temperatures holding in the 40s. Plan for highs today in the upper 40s with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph before noon. Wind speeds should decrease as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.
First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Tonight: With clouds and winds decreasing tonight, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s pretty quickly tonight. Overnight low temperatures will likely drop into the lower 30s with some spots dipping into the upper 20s. Tuesday is looking dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of more rainfall as we head into Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to remain well above freezing so it will likely be a cold rain during this time frame. A weak area of low pressure is forecast to move along the Gulf Coast spreading showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the lower 40s Wednesday morning with highs in the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will likely decrease across our area Wednesday afternoon as dry and colder air moves into Central Alabama.
Chilly Finish to the Week: Thursday and Friday will likely trend cooler than average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. With dry air and cold air in place, temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Thursday and Friday morning. We should finish out the work week with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds.
Rain Chances Return This Weekend: Most of the weekend is looking fairly dry with the best chance for showers occurring Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Precipitation that falls Saturday night will likely be rain as temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s. We should dry out by Sunday morning and afternoon.
