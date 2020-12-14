First Alert for breezy and chilly conditions Monday

Good news is that this system is out of here. The rest of today will remain breezy and chilly. Temperatures are dropping into the 40s for most of us as northwest winds bring in some dry and cold air across Central Alabama. When you factor in the wind speeds, it will make it feel as if it is in the 30s this morning. Make sure you grab a warm coat before you walk out the door today! Clouds are forecast to decrease throughout the day. We should see some sunshine by this afternoon with temperatures holding in the 40s. Plan for highs today in the upper 40s with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph before noon. Wind speeds should decrease as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.