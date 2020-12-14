ECO Credit Union is robbed, JeffCo deputies are investigating

ECO Credit Union is robbed, JeffCo deputies are investigating
By WBRC Staff | December 14, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 5:44 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday evening.

According to JCSO, at 4 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a bank robbery at the ECO Credit Union on Old Springville Road in Clay.

Police reports say witnesses stated it was a black man in all black clothing wearing a black mask. They said he entered the credit union demanding money.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

The robbery is still under investigation.

