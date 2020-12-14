ECO Credit Union is robbed, JeffCo deputies are investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday evening.
According to JCSO, at 4 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a bank robbery at the ECO Credit Union on Old Springville Road in Clay.
Police reports say witnesses stated it was a black man in all black clothing wearing a black mask. They said he entered the credit union demanding money.
There is currently no suspect in custody.
The robbery is still under investigation.
