COVID surge, doctor shortage prompts emergency rule for out-of-state physicians

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The immediate shortage of physicians in Alabama prompted the state to take emergency action over the weekend.
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission have adopted an emergency rule to allow doctors in other states and Canada to apply for temporary licenses in Alabama.
Under the newly adopted rules, the temporary licenses will allow physicians to treat COVID-19 in an Alabama hospital for 180 days or until Gov. Kay Ivey ends the state’s public health emergency, whichever happens first.
The rule adopted by the Board of Medical Examiners states:
“An emergency need exists for qualified physicians to provide medical services in Alabama and that this need warrants the emergency adoption of this rule to provide for the issuance of an emergency certificate of qualification to physicians licensed in other states who may assist with this health emergency.”
The rule and application forms for out-of-state physicians to apply for temporary emergency medical licenses can be found online at www.albme.org/.
“Protecting the health and safety of Alabamians is our top priority,” said Dr. Mark LeQuire, Chairman of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners. “As the number of COVID-19 cases surges in Alabama, hospitals are experiencing a shortage of qualified physicians to care for the sick. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and we will continue to take all necessary action to ensure Alabamians suffering from COVID-19 have access to the care they need.”
To be granted a temporary emergency license, physicians must also provide the board with written verification from a hospital’s administrator or chief of medicine that the physician will provide in-patient hospital care to those suffering from COVID-19.
Administrators say there is a significant need for pulmonologists and critical care doctors. A similar situation happened earlier in the year and about 1500 doctors responded. Those temporary licenses have since expired.
Alabama hospitals continue to treat a record number of patients with COVID-19. Many have been forced to cancel urgent surgeries to prioritize bed space and staff.
Alabama hospitals have employed travel nurses to fill the staffing gaps since the spring.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.