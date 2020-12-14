Coronavirus testing continues in Greene County after county moves into high risk category

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health said there was high risk for coronavirus in two counties in west Alabama.
Monday morning, one woman who’s still recovering from COVID-19 says she’s still concerned about the virus spreading.
“It didn’t kill me. It didn’t do much to me when I was diagnosed with it on the 21st. And God knows I’m still living today. And I thank the Lord for it,” Linda Cochrane explained.
Cochrane shared her coronavirus concerns with WBRC outside the Greene County Courthouse. We found signs inside the building saying offices including the Circuit Clerk and District Court were closed due to coronavirus quarantine.
“Take the virus serious. It’s real and you can catch it cause you don’t know where it’s at,” Cochrane added.
On Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health moved Greene County and neighboring Marengo County into the high risk category for coronavirus spread. Later that same day, the agency reminded Greene County residents that drive-up coronavirus testing is available at the county health department on Monday’s from 9 to 9:30 a.m. for people who fit the right criteria.
“Well it’s people that are symptomatic, mainly. Trying to reach the most critical that need testing first. You know, people with symptoms, people with underlying conditions,” according to Tommy Dockery with the ADPH.
The updated list for drive up COVID testing in several west Alabama counties includes:
1) The Greene County Health Department will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics on Mondays, December 14, December 21 and December 28 at the health department at 412 Morrow Ave, Eutaw, from 9 - 9:30 a.m.
Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies are available. Please contact the Greene County Health Department, (205) 372-9361, for pre-registration and appointment times.
2) The Sumter County Health Department will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics on Fridays, December 11 and December 18 at the health department at 1121 N. Washington St., Livingston, from 9 – 9:30 a.m.
Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies are available. Please contact the Sumter County Health Department, (205) 652-7972, for pre-registration and appointment times.
3) The Fayette County Health Department will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics on Wednesdays, December 16, December 23 and December 30 at the health department at 215 1st Ave. NW, Fayette, from 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies are available. Please contact the Fayette County Health Department, (205) 932-5260, for pre-registration and appointment times.
4) The Pickens County Health Department will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics on Tuesdays, December 15, December 22 and December 29 at the health department at 80 William E. Hill Drive, Carrollton, from 8 - 8:30 a.m.
Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies are available. Please contact the Pickens County Health Department, (205) 367-8157, for pre-registration and appointment times.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria are as follows:
· Persons with symptoms
· Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
· Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.
