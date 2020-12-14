BREMMS Emergency Medical Personnel of the Year: Tommy Shelnut

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System wants to recognize Tommy Shelnut, the Blount County Emergency Medical Services Personnel of the Year!
Tommy, a licensed EMSP since 1991, has served in many capacities including field paramedic and management. He is currently employed full-time by Blount EMS and is a volunteer at Nectar Fire Dept. He and his wife, Tracie, live in Locust Fork.
Tommy – THANK YOU for your service and congratulations on this outstanding award!
