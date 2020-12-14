The Birmingham VA Health Care System expecting over 900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System is expecting to receive a shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the next two days.
Birmingham VA Hospital Clinic is expecting to get 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This first round will be split between clinic and hospital health care workers, and veteran patients who are over 90 years old.
The Birmingham VA office is one of 37 sites across the country to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Medical Center Director Stacy Vasquez said they will give 600 doses of the vaccine to VA hospital and clinic healthcare workers. The remaining 375 doses will go to veterans who are over 90 and veterans who are being treated with dialysis or chemotherapy.
Vasquez said they have four freezers on site to store the vaccines, but it must be administered within one week of arrival.
Vasquez said she is happy the VA is a part of this first round of people to be vaccinated.
“I am excited that we are on the first grouping for the COVID vaccine,” Vasquez said. “I think it is an exciting time. This has been a long road. The COVID has been a very long road. The team has been at it for well over nine months now, taking care of patients that have had COVID and it is time for a vaccine.”
Vasquez said they will get a second dose for everyone vaccinated in 21 days, but she doesn’t know when they will get the another round of vaccines for the next group of people.
