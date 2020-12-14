Birmingham Police release new smartphone app that lets you make complaints, submit tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has a new way to connect with people in the community. It’s a new smartphone app that is available to download for free on Android and iPhone devices.
Through the app, users can send complaints to the department or report positive messages about an officer. It also shows nearby sex offenders and provides phone numbers for every precinct and department.
The app can also help users stay safe with push alerts if something dangerous is happening near you or when severe weather is coming.
It also allows users to submit anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers. Users don’t have to call.
You can also connect to the organization’s social media platforms, view the command staff, view crime statistics, and read the latest news.
BPD Public Relations Manager Ariana Garza said officers rely on the community’s input and she hopes the app makes it easier.
“It is really important to have that community involvement,” Garza said. “We do want to help them with what their needs are, but they also need to be vocal about what is going on in their neighborhoods so we can help them and address those concerns they may have.”
The department is also now making a roster of jail inmates available through the app. It’s not available yet, but you can still search jail information like visitation times.
